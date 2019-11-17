Marjorie Mae "Happy" Bradburn 79, of Idaho Falls passed away, October 28, 2019, with all of her immediate family holding her hands at her bedside. She was in Camarillo, CA, undergoing treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Happy", as she was known for about the last 20 years, was the name given to her by her granddaughter for her bubbly nature when she was around friends and family. She was born February 21, 1940 in Oklahoma City, OK. She married H.Franklin Bradburn on September 17, 1959 in Oklahoma City and they had recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Happy and Frank moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho in January 1963, when he took a job at the site Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, and have enjoyed having their home their ever since. To this union was born Bruce Alan Bradburn, Brian Glen Bradburn, and Julie Ann Bradburn. Happy has two grandchildren, Makenna and Jackson Milius who are the light of her life. The most important thing in her life was her family. She also had a great love of animals and prized the fact that she had rescued animals. Her very favorite aspects of lifebesides family and friendswere the mountains, thunderstorms and hearing a distant train whistle at night. She is a Christian and believed our Lord Jesus Christ has a plan for all of us. Happy is preceded by death by her parents and son, Bruce (Kim) Bradburn. She is survived by her husband Frank Bradburn, son Brian (Jeanine) Bradburn of Newbury Park, CA, daughter Julie Bradburn (Eric) Milius of Ventura, CA, and 2 grandchildren Makenna Noel Milius and Jackson Eric Milius of Ventura, CA. Hap was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, friend, and neighbor. She is and will be missed so much. An informal celebration of Happys life is planned for spring. More about her life story is available at: https://www.currentobituary.com/obit/237706. Marjorie 2/21/1940 - 10/28/2019Mae Bradburn