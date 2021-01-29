Blair Jacob Bradley, 44, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, and will be missed by many. Blair was born on July 9, 1976, in Idaho Falls, to Gene and Veronica Bradley. He grew up in Firth, Idaho. On November 30, 1996, he married Jaime Jensen and immediately became the "Dad He didn't Have to Be" to 2-year-old Travis Michael Berry. Together they had a son, Gavin Jacob Bradley. Blair worked for H & H Diesel in Idaho Falls, for 25 years as a diesel mechanic. He taught his boys how to mechanic and become hard workers. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #576. He enjoyed outdoor activities that included hunting with his boys, off-road riding, snowmobiling, and camping in Island Park every weekend with his best friends whom he considered his family. Blair was a quiet guy who would do whatever he could to help someone out. He is survived by his wife, Jaime Jensen Bradley of Idaho Falls; daughter, Elizabeth (Dallas) Springstead of Utah; son, Travis Berry of Idaho Falls; daughter, Tyler Keppner of Idaho Falls; son, Gavin (Madison) Bradley of Texas; 2 grandsons; mother, Veronica Bradley of Oregon; sister, Michelle Bradley of Oregon; several nieces and nephews; and his brother from another mother, Scott (Mandy) Mackay of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Bradley. A celebration of life will be held from 12-3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 635 Hemmert Ave, Idaho Falls. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Blair 7/9/1976 - 1/25/2021Jacob Bradley
