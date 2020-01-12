Peggy Darlene Bradley, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 10, 2020, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Peggy was born September 23, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to George Dewey Clark and Melba Daisy Parker Clark. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. On June 5, 1950, she married Ralph Earl Bradley in Shelley, Idaho. Together they raised five children: Patricia, Roger, Marie, Douglas, and James. Peggy and Ralph made their home in Idaho Falls. Peggy was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafts, antique collecting, and doll collecting. She could often be found cooking, listening to country music, and even dancing to it. She also was a member of The Sweet Adelines. Peggy is survived by her children, Patricia Bariel of Idaho Falls, ID, Roger Bradley of Pocatello, ID, Marie Chapple of Pocatello, ID, and James Bradley of Roberts, ID; sister, Patsy Rowberry of Kalispell, MT; brother, Bob Clark of Portland, OR; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Earl Bradley; son, Douglas Bradley; and brothers, Monte and Gary Clark. There will be a private service held for the family. Burial will be in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Peggy 9/23/1930 - 1/10/2020Darlene Bradley