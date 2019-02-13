Johnna Lynne Braithwaite, 54, of Ammon, passed away February 10, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Johnna was born January 18, 1965, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Merile Joan Fiedler. She grew up in Casper, Wyoming, with her mother, sister, and stepfather. On July 24, 1982, she married John Devin Braithwaite in Casper, Wyoming. They were blessed with five children, David, Bryan, Adam, Aaron and Ashley. The family later moved to Idaho, eventually making a home in Ammon. Johnna was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a firm belief in eternal families and fostered a Christ-centered home, always encouraging and cheerfully reaching out to help others feel loved. She was a mentor for many, including sisters-in-law, aunts, ward members and friends. In return, this shaped numerous heartfelt relationships. Johnna enjoyed camping, gardening, crafts and especially loved spoiling her grandchildren. She had a fun-loving side and was always willing to go out of her way for family events and friendly competition. Having received support from many in the community, she overcame a variety of health conditions and was a grateful recipient of two organ transplants. Her strength brought a great source of hope and stability to her family through many of life's hurdles and especially during Devin's two deployments and 20+ years of service in the military. She touched many lives and fought fiercely for her time with us. She will be missed dearly. Johnna is survived by her husband, Devin Braithwaite of Ammon, ID; son, John David (Alicia) Braithwaite of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Bryan Keith (Kim) Braithwaite of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Adam Lee Braithwaite of Seattle, WA; son, Aaron J. Braithwaite of Denver, CO; daughter, Ashley Lynne (Cory) Potter of Meridian, ID; sister, Raelene (Joe) Shreve of Casper, WY; mother-in-law, Carol Braithwaite of Idaho Falls, ID; stepfather, Perry Todd of Shelley, ID; and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Merile Joan Fiedler and father-in-law, David B. Braithwaite. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (3000 Central Avenue in Ammon). The family will visit with friends on Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon) and Saturday from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Johnna 1/18/1965 - 2/10/2019Lynne Braithwaite