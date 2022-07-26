Matthew Brandley beloved husband of Cathy Brandley passed away in his home in Rigby Idaho on July 23, 2022, at the age of 72 years. Matthew is survived by his wife Cathy Brandley; his siblings Jacqueline Swenson, Theodore (Beverly) Brandley, Carmen Hamilton, Ginny (Terry) Grinevitch, Barbara Engel, Timothy (Gwen) Brandley, Kathleen Olmstead and Judy Brandley; and 5 children, Cory (Kady) Brandley of Seattle WA, Heather (Garrett) Brandley of Seattle WA, Jarod Brandley of Idaho Falls ID, Chris (Megan) Brandley of Rigby ID and April (Aaron) Christensen of Blackfoot ID; and 12 grandchildren. Matthew was born in Lethbridge, Alberta Canada on April 5, 1950 and immigrated to the United States in 1984. He enjoyed his childhood on a large ranch and received his plumbing certificate in Calgary getting the highest marks in Southern Alberta. Upon moving to Idaho, he worked at the Idaho National Laboratory and spent 25 years as a valued employee. His strong work ethic was one of the many admirable values Matthew instilled in his family. While he took pride in his work, the wonderful years spent raising his kids with Cathy were the most treasured. A great lover of the outdoors, Matthew spent his free time with his family camping, fishing, and hiking. When he wasn't outdoors, he was always up for marathon rounds of pinochle with his family, aiming to "shoot the moon". Serving others gave Matthew great joy and everyone knew if there was a need he would be the first there to help. Every moment was dedicated in service to his family. Funeral services were held at Eckersell's Funeral home in Rigby, ID on Tuesday July 26, 2022. Matthew 4/5/1950 - 7/22/2022Thomas Brandley