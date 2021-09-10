Doris Brandstetter, 93, died on September 4, 2021. Doris Marie Gendron was born December 28, 1927, in International Falls, Minnesota, and lived on Rainy Lake. Doris learned to swim and spent countless hours on the beach and shores of Rainy Lake. When Doris was 13, the family moved to Spokane, Washington. At the start of the Second World War, the family moved further west to Bremerton, Washington, where her father worked at the Puget Sound Navy Yard as a patternmaker. Doris and her sister Elaine attended Bremerton High School and lived in the Westpark housing development. Doris and her high school friends formed "The Westpark Gang" and they remained friends throughout their adult lives. The war years were the source of great memories for her, despite the food, clothing, and material shortages, rationing, black-out shades, and multiple invasion scares. She loved dancing to fill her dance card, caring for the wounded and injured Navy members with the Red Cross. Doris worked in the YMCA as a hostess and often lead the singing, though rarely on tune. Her voice was known to travel great distances. Always in charge and ready to help, she also volunteered with the USO. Doris was selected as Miss Shangri-La by the crew of the USS Shangri-La, winning a seat at the Captain's table, a sash and crown, and her prized Capital record player. After graduating from high school, Doris attended Western Washington State College but found college life was not for her. Doris met the man of her dreams, Dr. Charles Brandstetter, in room 204 of the Broadway Hotel in Portland, Oregon. After "Doc" finished his degree in Chiropractic from Western States Chiropractic College, they married on March 31, 1950. Doc allowed Doris to choose where he would begin his practice. After an exhaustive search, she chose Idaho Falls, Idaho to make their home. Doris and Doc lived in Idaho Falls for the rest of their lives. Always the organizer, Doris helped form the First Lutheran Church Mafia, consisting of several families, who shall remain anonymous. Giving back to the community which supported them, Doris was involved in various civic organizations including Women's Club and Eastern Star. When their first child, Jill, was born, Doris became a stay-at-home mom and thereafter raised and cared for Doc, Jill, and their son, Dean. She was passionate about her family, playing cards, especially cribbage, shopping, and traveling. Doris loved life, was quick-witted, prided herself as a great cook and hostess, and was always a great friend to everyone she met. Doris is survived by her son, Dean (T.C.); three grandchildren: McCall Elverum (Peter), Larson Brandstetter (Chelsie Schoniwitz), and Carter Brandstetter; four great-grandchildren: Luella Elverum, Calvin Elverum, Helen Elverum, and Ida Elverum. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jill; and her husband, Dr. Charles Brandstetter. A celebration of life will be held later this fall. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Doris' name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1275 E Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84103. The family would like to thank the staff of Fairwinds and Brio hospice for their compassionate care, and Myriam Haroldsen for her steadfast friendship. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Doris 12/28/1927 - 9/4/2021Marie Brandstetter
+1