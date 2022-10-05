Paulo John Brassanini returned home to his Father in Heaven October 1, 2022. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family at The Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho where he had resided the past 6 months. Paulo was born August 4, 1935, in Brusque, Brazil to Joao Brassanini and Maria Sabina Flor. He completed his early education in Brazil, then moved to Idaho in July of 1959 at age 24. Paulo married Karen Ann Gallup on June 25, 1971 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Farming was his passion so that is what he did for a living after coming to the states. They lived in Twin Groves when they were first married, then they moved to Hamer for a short time, and then finally moved to Terreton in 1980 where he spent most of his life. In August of 2021 he moved to Utah to live with his daughter; then in March of 2022 moved back to Rexburg, Idaho. Paulo was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved gardening and his animals. He loved to joke with family and friends, but most of all he loved serving those around him. Paulo is survived by Daughter Tischa (Greg) Castagno Grantsville, Utah; Son Michael (Tammi) Brassanini Hurricane, Utah; Brother Peter (Betty) Brassanini Rexburg, Idaho; Grandchildren Jordan (Madison) Castagno; Bree (Britton) Taylor; Sawyer Brassanini, Annabelle Brassanini, Colter Brassanini, and Raegan Brassanini; Great-Grandchild Chloe Castagno. He was preceded in death by Karen Ann Brassanini (spouse); Joao Brassanini and Maria Sabina Flor (parents); Antonio (brother); Selma (sister-died in infancy); Selma (sister); Norival (brother-died in infancy); Maria Lurdes (sister-died in infancy) We, extend a special Thank You to The Homestead Assisted Living and Homestead Hospice staff and care givers for taking care of our father. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, 1:00 pm at Terreton Stake Center (1297 E. 1500 N. Terreton, Idaho 83450). Visitation will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 from 6-8 pm, and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., both at the church. Interment will follow in the Annis little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Paulo 8/4/1935 - 10/1/2022John Brassanini
