Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee Bray,81, was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on November 6, 1939, and adopted by Myrl and Mary "Mille" Bray. She lived in many locations with her family but most were in Idaho. Jackie graduated High School in Weippe, Idaho. She settled in Idaho Falls, close to her extended family. Her love for people and their love for her made her career as a caregiver a good fit. Jackie was active in the LDS church and the Rebekah Lodge. She lived the last ten years at Lincoln Court, where she engaged in many activities, served as an ambassador, and took pride in being elected to the "Royal Court." She was also honored to be named "Resident of the Month." Jackie died suddenly on August 7 at EIRMC. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Lyle Bray, his wife Donna, her nephew Greg Bray and her niece Debbie Bray all of Portland Oregon. Appreciation is due to Lincoln Court and Healthy Care Solutions for the care they provided. Graveside Services will be at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Jacqueline 11/6/1939 - "Jackie" 8/7/2021Bray