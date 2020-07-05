Susan Ruppel Bray, author, age 66, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1954 in Salina, KS to the late Henry and Norma Ruppel. She was a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, MO, George Washington University, Virginia Tech and Queens University in Charlotte, NC. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robin Bray; two sons, Daniel Bray and wife Kirsten and John Paul Bray. Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com. Susan 1/10/1954 - 7/1/2020Ruppel Bray