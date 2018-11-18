Shirley Kay (Sparr) Bregg, 72 years old, passed away at home on Sunday, November 11, 2018. Kay was born August 11,1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles Wesley Sparr and Emma Ann (Tracy) Sparr. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Ricks College. On December 27, 1965, Kay and her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Bregg, were married in Idaho Falls and later sealed in the Washington D.C. Temple on April 23, 1976. They were blessed with four wonderful children, Gerald Jr., Andrew, Stephanie, and Kristin. The couple lived together in Rochester, Michigan near their two daughters. Kay is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she has offered a lifetime of loving service in many capacities. Kay is a retired Certified Ophthalmic Technician. She enjoyed doing family genealogical research, family activities, sightseeing, traveling throughout the country, reading, and sewing. She is a very compassionate, caring, and loving mother who greatly enjoys being with her children, grandchildren, and family. Kay is survived by her husband of 52 years and their children, Gerald Bregg Jr. (Jody Higham), Stephanie (Kevin) Lowe, and Kristin (Shae) Richins; and 9 grandchildren who mean the world to her, three Bregg grandsons, Gerald T., Michael A., and Eric W., five Lowe granddaughters, Kassandra A., Amberlee K., Emma S., Laicee N., Isla R., and one Richins grandson, Jackson B. Kay has 3 surviving siblings Raymond Hogan, Eva (Sparr) McGary, and George Sparr. Kay was preceded in death by a son Andrew C., her parents Charles W. Sparr and Emma A. Tracy (Hogan, Sparr), and siblings, Dennis and Bernice (Hogan) Belnap, Harold and Yvonne Sparr, Dorothy (Sparr) Barker, and Sharon (Sparr) Corsini. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at the Stone Arbor Ward Building, 4459 John Adams Pkwy, Ammon, ID, 83406, with Bishop Curtis Godfrey officiating. The family will visit with friends at the ward building from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kay 8/11/1946 - 11/11/2018Bregg