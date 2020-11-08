Karen Breshears, 88, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed on November 3, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. Karen was born to Ramona and Buena Hernandez in Montevideo, Uruguay, in 1932. She was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters and four brothers, all in Uruguay. Karen is survived by her husband, Michael Breshears, four children, Shirley (Ron), Michaela (Bill), Charles, and Robin (Mark). She has 25 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Karen immigrated to the United States in the early 1950's. While raising her children herself, she started her education in Nursing, going on to become a Registered Nurse and then a Surgical Nurse. After her children were grown, Karen also served as a private duty nurse. She pursued additional education at UCLA. Karen was an accomplished linguist as she was fluent in 6 different languages. She often used her languages in her medical career. Karen joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after she came to the United States. Karen was a devoted member and loved helping and serving others and being in the Temple. Using her languages, Karen was a dedicated worker in the original Name Extraction program of the Church, where information was extracted from a variety of historical documents. She also was accomplished at arts & crafts and a talented seamstress and created numerous items for her family and friends. Karen and Michael met in Los Angeles while Karen was attending UCLA. They were married November 2, 1973. Karen and Michael have a deep and abiding love for each other. Karen sometimes accompanied Michael on his international trips related to his work. The two of them often traveled to South America to visit family and Karen loved visiting with her children and grandchildren here. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Summerfield Ward, 3721 Shadow Mountain Trail Rd. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be Monday at 1:00 p.m. in the Star Cemetery in Star City, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Karen 7/16/1932 - 11/3/2020Breshears
