Marjorie Anne Beus Brewer, a proud great-great grandmother and beloved teacher, died March 20, 2021 at Lincoln Court Retirement Community in Idaho Falls, ID. She was 98. Margie was born September 11, 1922, in Soda Springs, ID, to Mary Grace Campbell and Michael Edmund Beus, the sixth of seven children. After high school, she married Robert Hollis Christian on December 20, 1942; together they had 2 daughters: Lynda Sue and Carol Lee. The couple divorced in 1947. On September 22, 1950, Marjorie married Byron George Brewer in Evanston, WY and together they had one son, Jay Lyndal. George and Marjorie were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple June 20, 1985; he preceded Marjorie in death on November 6, 2011. Marjorie taught 6th grade for over 35 years in Idaho Falls and was voted School District #91 Teacher of the Year in 1975. She was a registered Parliamentarian and enjoyed many honors for her volunteer work in the community. Among her many talents were sewing, knitting, fishing, cooking, canning and laughing...she was quick witted and humorous, right to the end. "Gigi" is survived by her three children, twelve grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was dearly loved and admired and will be missed by young and old alike. Her favorite adieu was "toodleoodle"--so "toodleoodle", dear lady, until we meet again. Private graveside services will be held at a later date, Fairview Cemetery, Soda Springs,ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st St, Idaho Falls, ID. Online condolences may be sent to family @ www.coltrinmortuary.com. Marjorie 9/11/1922 - 3/20/2021Ann Brewer