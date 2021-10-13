Ralph Brian
Buy Now

Ralph Brian, 65, of Rexburg passed through the veil into our Lord's loving hands Friday, October 8, 2021 in the Idaho Falls EIRMC hospital after losing his battle for life from a gunshot wound received during a home invasion September 20th. Ralph was born in Rexburg April 22, 1956 to Jerry and Joan Brian. He married his eternal companion, Karen (Chapel) Brian on February 10, 1984, and together had four precious children: Amanda Grimmer (Jared), Samantha Westenskow (Bodey), Wyatt Brian (Chelsea), and Cody Brian (McKenzie). He is the beloved brother of Meledie Brian Knopf, Robert Brian (Heather), and Twila Brian Kent (Scott), and "Grandpa" to 10 beautiful grandchildren. Ralph served in many callings, especially ones that touched the lives of many Young Men in Scouting. His formica business is well known throughout the Snake River Valley, Jackson Hole, and numerous other locations. We love and miss him terribly. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Rexburg Center Stake Building. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, October 15, at Flamm Funeral Home and from 10:00-10:45 a.m., Saturday, October 16, at the Rexburg Center Stake Building prior to funeral services. Condolences may be submitted online at, www.flammfh.com. Ralph 4/22/1956 - 10/8/2021Brian

Tags

Recommended for you