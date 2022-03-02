Effie Delores Bridges, 87, left this mortal life, Saturday, February 26, 2022. Delores was born October 1, 1934 in Ucon, Idaho to Theodore Howard White and Elva Mary Gardner White. Delores grew up in and around Idaho Falls attending schools there. She met Kenneth Bridges on a blind date. They married on September 11, 1951 in Shelley, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls temple on June 17, 1991. To this union four children were born, Ted, Melda, Kathy, and Terry. They lived in Idaho Falls until 1964 when they moved to Shelley where they have since resided. Delores worked many jobs throughout her life, the one she enjoyed most was working as a CAN in the Blackfoot nursing home as well as the Idaho Falls Riverview Nursing home. She fell a t work damaging her knee making it so she could no longer care for patients. She began working at the Riverview Hospital in the Medical Records Department then moved to the Riverview Nursing home Records Department where she retired. Family was important to Delores, taking weekends to visit her brothers and sisters on both sides of the family and enjoying family reunions. They loved to camp eventually buying property in Island Park enjoying that for many years until ill health caused them to sell. Mom and dad spent many years being on the Shelley Quick Response Unit. They were some of the first graduates to get the unit started. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed many years indexing, putting many names on church records for genealogy work. Delores is survived by her children: Ted of Firth; Melda Feldott of Shelley; Kathy (Malone) Hemmert of St. Charles; Terry (Jeanenne) Bridges of Rigby; 20 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren; siblings: Margaret Fogerson, Lorraine Leighty, Henry White, Cliff White, and Fred White. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, three sons-in-law, David, Joe, and John, three great grandchildren, a sister, Lois Lords, two brothers, Gayland and Howard White. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Shelley South Stake Center, 675 South Milton. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 a.m. till 11:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction Nalder Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Effie 10/1/1934 - 2/26/2022Delores Bridges