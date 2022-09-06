Our beloved dad, grandpa and husband, Hal Briggs, or "Mr. Briggs" as most know him, passed away surrounded by his loving family September 1, 2022. He was born March 1, 1934, the oldest of six boys. There was no one quite like "Briggs". He was probably the most loved person we ever had the opportunity to know. His smile and booming voice is easily remembered. If you knew him, you probably got a "Well, Hello" and were offered a sip of his Maverick mug... Diet Pepsi was one of his closest friends, and students and grandkids alike had plenty of it from Grandpa's mug. As a high school and college student, dad was a stellar athlete. He played college football and was known as "Iron Man Briggs" in track and field as he medaled in the mile, two mile, and the 4X4 relay in the same meet. He loved sports and was both of his daughters' high school basketball coach and never missed a good football game on TV. As a husband and a father, he was just the best. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Rae McFarland, in the Idaho Falls temple and they've been together for almost 70 years. He was a hard worker. He literally never missed a day of work in 34 years at his beloved job as the South Fremont High School counselor. He and mom worked at the same high school together for 30 years and touched so many lives. He was so loved. He was also a terrific dad and would say, "Good morning Merry Sunshine" nearly everyday of our lives. He was always there, always present, always steady and always smiling. We all tried to think back to a time when we saw dad mad and we couldn't. Dad was an altruistic optimist, philanthropic in nature, and welcomed many kids into his home. Not just for a week or a month, but for years. Donna, Charlene, and Matilda became part of our family and dad made sure they had every opportunity. They were very special to him. He was a man dedicated to his church and country. He was a High Priest, faithfully held many positions in the church, and served in the Army. Dad was an avid traveler. He collected things from all over the world and would give everyone a tour of his stash when they came to visit. One time, in Italy, a Gypsy stole a 100 dollar bill out of Dad's shirt pocket. He walked away and said, "She probably needs it more than I do." He was a sweetie. We will miss him dearly and all he represented but know he has gone on to heaven to make everyone he meets feel special. He has left a wonderful example and legacy for his family and many others to follow. Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Hazel Briggs, his son, Richard and brother, Verdell. He is survived by his sweetheart, Betty and his two daughters, Mindy (Brian) Rueckert and Jackie (Haakon) Austafjord, and his 4 brothers, Charles, Kay, Lee, Lynn. He has 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, at the Parker LDS Chapel, 132 N. Center Street, in Parker, Idaho. The family will meet with friends and family Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Hal 3/1/1934 - 9/1/2022Briggs