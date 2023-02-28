Larry L. Briggs, 79, of Rexburg, Idaho died Saturday February 25, 2023 at his home under hospice care. He was born April 20, 1943 in Rexburg to Lennis and Glayds Briggs. He grew up in Thornton and attented school in Lyman and Madison County. He met Carol Sommer in the fall of 1959 they were later married in January of 1961. He owned his own trucking business, Larry L. Briggs & Son Trucking. He retired in 2009 at the age of 66 after working for Waddells for a few years. He was a workaholic but when he wasn't working he loved riding horses where he participated with the Rexburg Posse. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, playing pool and poker. He especially enjoyed spending time with his two grandson who live next door ( Tuffy and Kham). He is survived by his wife Carol, a daughter Tamra (Jeffery) Hanks of Hinckley, Utah, a son Troy (Stella) Briggs of Rexburg, Idaho, and 9 grandchildren. 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marlynn of South Dakota. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Tracy, and two granddaughters Kabree and Gracy. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Burton West Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com Larry 4/20/1943 - 2/25/2023Briggs
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.