Van, Vannie, Bill, SR, G-Man, Grandpa Briggs had a wonderful life surrounded by people who truly loved him. In his 93 years on this earth, he touched so many people. Van passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021, surrounded by family at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho, where he was always treated with kindness and respect. Van retained his positive outlook on life, even with Alzheimer's and dementia in his later years, and always had a smile for everyone he met. He was truly one of the kindest and most generous men you would ever hope to meet. Van was born in Minot, North Dakota, to Freda (Fritzy) Leanora Briggs and Claude Lane Briggs. Van spent most of his youth in Great Falls, Montana, playing every sport that had a ball. Van was also an Air Force Veteran and served in Korea. When the commander found out he could pitch baseball, he was stationed as a librarian so he could play on the team. His team won the Ashes, Trash, and Coal Armed Forces World Series. When his service to his country was completed, he enrolled in the University of Idaho Architecture Program. There he met the love of his life, Joyce Freeland. They were married in Coeur de Alene, Idaho, in 1950. Joyce worked to put Van through school, and they moved to Boise, Idaho, shortly after his graduation when he went to work for Morrison-Knudsen. While at school, and later in Boise, Joyce and Van met lifelong friends who have all preceded him in death. Van once said, "the saddest thing about living a long life is having to say good-bye to all those you love who go before you." Van and Joyce had one son, Van W. Briggs, Jr. whom they doted on. When he was five years old, the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to open Briggs Builders, Inc. a regional commercial construction company that was in business for many years. Van was one of the oldest members of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club and held several offices through the years including President. He and Joyce enjoyed hosting Rotary Club Exchange Students in their home and loved dancing the night away at the Rotary Club holiday parties. After many years of marriage, Joyce died after a long battle with heart disease. Van was a man adrift and was known to drive all night to see his granddaughter's Laine Leanora Briggs soccer matches or basketball games in Sequim, Washington, or to see his grandson's Joseph Van Briggs's football games at Western Washington University. Van enjoyed a special bond with all his grandchildren, but Laine and Van were especially close. Van went on several "road trips" with her and always commented about how many hotdogs he had to eat with a twinkle in his mischievous blue eyes. Van was a jokester and loved teasing. It is a trait that is alive and well in all generations of Briggs. Van eventually found solace from his loneliness by spending time with Doris MacKay who lost her husband, Don, around the same time Van lost Joyce. Doris and Van spent years together until Van's caregiving needs were too great and she could no longer care for him. Doris passed away in 2020 and it was a sad time for Van. Van spent a great deal of time with Doris's family over the years and felt especially close to Ben McBride and Emily McBride Page who spent a lot of time with Van and Doris at Doris's house in Idaho Falls. Van is preceded in death by his parents, Freda and Claude Briggs, his brother, Lane Briggs, his wife, Joyce Briggs, Doris MacKay, and numerous life-long friends. Van is survived by his only son, Van W. Briggs, Jr. (wife Sandy Briggs), Laine Briggs (granddaughter), Joseph Briggs (grandson), Joe's wife Rachel Briggs, and five of the most beautiful great grandchildren on the planet, Emmaline, Baker, Alberto, Jesus, and Angela. A celebration of life will be held at the Briggs Cabin in Island Park, a place Van loved, next summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Homestead Assisted Living Hospice, Rexburg, Idaho. Our special thanks to Homestead Assisted Living and DeAnn Munns Hospice Nurse. Their care was heartfelt and genuine when we needed it most. Van 5/20/1928 - 9/24/2021William Briggs
