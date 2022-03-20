Brenda Nadine Bright passed away the morning of March 16, 2022 at her home in Rigby, Idaho. Brenda was born in Rigby, Idaho on June 21, 1944, the daughter of Julius George Hulse and Elva Mary Hunsaker. She attended Irwin Elementary School in Swan Valley, Idaho. When Brenda was eleven years old the family moved to Monrovia, California where she finished her education, graduating from Monrovia High School in 1962. She attended Pasadena City College until she married John Wilbur Bright on August 3, 1963. Brenda and John lived most of their married life in Monrovia and Rancho Cucamonga, California. When Brenda retired they moved to Rigby in 2008 and John passed away shortly after moving in. Due to injuries suffered in an automobile accident shortly after their marriage, Brenda was never able to have children. She is survived by her two brothers: Vernon (Betty) Hulse of Rigby Idaho and Darcel (Renee) Hulse of Star Valley, Wyoming and a sister Nelda (Steve) Leavitt of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Norlan Durrant and Gary Hulse, both of Rigby. On behalf of her siblings and the many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews she leaves behind, we are thankful for her life and the wonderful contribution she was to our family. We extend our sincere appreciation to the many neighbors and friends who have done so many acts of kindness for her throughout Brenda's life. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 26, 2022 at the Rigby Idaho East Stake Center with Bishop Bart Mower officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. -10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Services are under the care of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Brenda 6/21/1944 - 3/16/2022Nadine Bright