Our beautiful, caring, and loving mother, Annie Jeanine Hansen Brighton passed away February 7, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Jeanine was born December 2,1929, in Driggs, ID to James Cleve Hansen and Alta Mae Egbert. She lived in Teton Valley until graduating from 8th grade, then moved with her family to Lost River where they made their home in Moore, ID. She was a member of the last graduating class from Moore High School, then attended BYU in Provo, UT which was her dream. On October 3, 1950, she married the love of her life, Don H Brighton, in the Idaho Falls temple. Together they raised a family of five children. She cherished her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was dedicated to serving as a visiting teacher and held positions in Relief Society, Young Women's, and Primary. One of her favorite things was directing the Singing Mothers in several concerts. She was a member of the Idaho Falls Music Club and active in the Daughters of The Utah Pioneers. Jeanine is survived by her children: Rebecca Ann (John) Schmidt, Clifford Don (Lynda) Brighton, Dona Jean (Mike) Keeton, and Cleve H (Erika) Brighton; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and brother Lane (Helen) Hansen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Hintze Brighton; son, Cory James Brighten; both her parents; her brother, James Cleve Hansen; and sister, Karen Duffy. Our Precious mother touched the lives and hearts of so many, and we want to thank all those who have supported and loved her throughout her life. We would also like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Eastern Idaho for the care and compassion they demonstrated during her last days on earth. The family will visit with friends and family from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Cache Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia, ID. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Annie 12/2/1929 - 2/7/2022Jeanine Brighton