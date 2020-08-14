Joseph A. "Joe" Brinkmann, a life -time resident of Idaho Falls, died July 25, 2020. He was born December 28, 1943, the tenth child of Norbert and Catherine Brinkmann. He attended Holy Rosary School, O.E. Bell Junior High School, and one year at Idaho falls Senior High School. Joe continued to work on his parents farm followed by a summer for the Snarr Farms in Winnemucca, Nevada. After that he worked a few years for L.S. Taube Potato Warehouse, followed by 32 years at GPOD where he worked until he retired. Joe enjoyed the fishing trips with family in his childhood. A neighbor often included him on their family fishing trips as well which meant very much to him. He maintained contact with them and their children and families throughout the years. He also enjoyed hunting rock chucks. Another Hobby was just driving around the countryside. If a friend or relative lived in the area, he would drop in for a visit. Joe would often meet friends at a favorite restaurant--probably one of the things he missed the most when he could no longer drive. Joe was very close to his nephew, Joe Brinkmann. They both worked at the GPOD potato warehouse. After his nephew married, they continued to include Joe in their camping and horse-back riding trips and other family activities. Joe is survived by his siblings: Joan Isom, Leo Brinkmann, Jim Brinkmann, Margaret Christensen, Mary Beth (Bob) Romeo, Frances (Jerry White) Leighty, George (Connie) Brinkmann, Kathleen Dohse and also 16 nieces and 16 nephews and their families. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Catherine Brinkmann, Rosemarie (Brinkmann) Wolff, Eugene Brinkmann and Paul Brinkmann. Joe will be remembered for his generosity and Kindliness. He was never heard to say an unkind word about anyone. A graveside service was held Friday, July 31, 2020, at the New Sweden Cemetery in Idaho Falls. A donation in memory of Joe may be sent to the charity of your choice. Joseph 12/28/1943 - 7/25/2020A. Brinkmann