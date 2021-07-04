Eve Milly Bjorndal Brinton died June 27, 2021, at home in Idaho Falls with her children by her side. She was born on August 1, 1929, to Helmar and Hedvig Bjorndal in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the second of five children. She graduated from East High. She attended the University of Utah but transferred to BYU. She married J Emerson Brinton on August 24, 1950, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They soon moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho where they raised their four children. She loved to sew and was an expert seamstress making clothes for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed creating ceramics with friends and even dabbled in painting. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and treasured both her membership and her testimony. She held numerous positions in the church including Primary President, Relief Society Compassionate Service leader, Sunday School Secretary, and loved serving in the ward library. She is survived by children: Victoria Ruth of Salt Lake City, Utah, Corrine of Idaho Falls, and Mark Emerson (Nancy) of Roy, Utah; daughter-in-law Barbara Brinton of Post Falls; her siblings: Edel (Roy) Burton, Frank (Linda) Bjorndal and Else(Hal) Visick; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband J Emerson Brinton, her son Michael Jay Brinton, and her brother Fred Bjorndal. Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 to 11:45 am preceding the service. Burial will be at the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. The family would like to thank our friends Tina and Amber at Encompass Hospice for the great care they gave to our mom. Eve 8/1/1929 - 6/27/2021Brinton
