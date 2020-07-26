Jessie (Jess) Lannie Brister, 68, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away July 16, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jess was born March 19th, 1952 in Arizona. He grew up in Arizona and Florida. In April 1978, Jess married the love of his life, Dianne McNiel in California. They moved to Idaho and made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. After settling in Idaho Falls they took in Foster Children and ended up becoming parents to two young boys making them parents of 5 boys. His hobbies was golfing and hunting but most of all he loved his family. Jess is survived by his sons Jason McNiel of Idaho Falls, Id, Sean McNiel (Blake) of Idaho Falls, Id, Joel McNiel (Sue) of Pocatello, Id and Dillon Bissitte of Idaho Falls, Id. Grandchildren: David, Sean, Jarrett, Chevelle, Nova and Caprise. Jess is preceded in death by his wife Dianne Brister and Modesto Aguago. Jessie (Jess) 3/19/1952 - 7/16/2020Lannie Brister