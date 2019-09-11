Penny Irene Jentzsch Brizzee, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away on her birthday, September 5, 2019, after a nine-month battle with cancer. She was at her home surrounded by her family. She was under the care of her loving family and One Source Home Health & Hospice. Penny was born September 5, 1949, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Francis Lavern Jentzsch and Irene Virginia Falkner Jentzsch. She grew up and attended schools in Lehi and Holladay, Utah, graduating from Olympus High School in 1967. She also attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. On June 11, 1969, she married Charles Paul Brizzee in the Salt Lake City Temple. To this union were born ten children: Nathan, Kirsi, Rachelle, Nicole, David, Zachary, Chad, Erin, Nigel and Emily. Penny and Paul made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Penny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, recent great grandmother and homemaker. Penny was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in practically every calling but her favorites involved music, children and young women with all the relationships which come with other adult leaders. She was an accomplished seamstress who spent a lifetime sewing for others and herself. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, animals and especially music. She helped rear hundreds of children throughout her life. She gave countless hours to various charities and did many selfless acts of service many of which were anonymous. Penny is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, C. Paul Brizzee of Lincoln, ID; son, Nathan (Tisha) Brizzee of Folsom, CA; daughter, Kirsi Mbacke of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Rachelle (Mark) Wight of Providence, UT; daughter, Nicole (Dennis) Wilkinson of Idaho Falls; son, David (Amy) Brizzee of Pocatello, ID; son, Zachary (Lynda) Brizzee of Gilbert, AZ; son, Chad (Sarah) Brizzee of Idaho Falls; daughter, Erin (Chris) Matsuura of Idaho Falls; son, Nigel (Jessika) Brizzee of Idaho Falls; daughter, Emily Brizzee of Idaho Falls; brother, Harley (Judy) Jentzsch of Idaho Falls; brother, Reed (Pat) Jentzsch of Salem, UT; brother, Kale (Ginger) Jentzsch of Rigby, ID; 31 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Irene Jentzsch. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Lincoln 7th Ward, 4707 E. Iona Road, with Bishop Mark Sorensen officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Penny 9/5/1949 - 9/5/2019Brizzee