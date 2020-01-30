Lola M. Broadbent, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 29, 2020, at her home. Lola was born March 27, 1924, in Shelton, Idaho, to Benjamin Franklin Smith and Sarah Emma Smith. She grew up and attended schools in the Ririe-Shelton area and graduated from Ririe High School. On January 2, 1946, she married E. Wayne Broadbent in the Logan, Utah Temple. Together they had a son, Brian. Lola and Wayne made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Lola was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she faithfully served in the Primary and Relief Society. She was known for her beautiful handwriting and even had it displayed on floats for parades. She was also known to be an excellent cook. Lola enjoyed handiwork and serving all who she knew. She will be sincerely missed. Lola is survived by her loving granddaughters, Rose (Michael) Longacre and Kathy (Damian) Marsden; grandson, Benjamin (Heather) Updike; sister, Fern (David) Chaffee of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Stan Smith of Ririe, ID; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; son, Brian Broadbent; sisters, LaVella Brown and Erna Smith; brothers, Kenneth and Willard Smith. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1st, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave). The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Cloudnine and Solace Hospice for their loving care of Lola. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lola 3/27/1924 - 1/29/2020M. Broadbent