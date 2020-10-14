Diane "Dee" Iva Brookshier, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 12, 2020, at Lily & Syringa Assisted Living Center. Diane was born July 26, 1937, in Eustis, Nebraska, to Lloyd Bean and Helen Puls Bean. She grew up and attended schools in Eustis, and graduated from Buel High School. On August 12, 1954, she married George Washington Brookshier in Elko, NV. Diane and George made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Diane worked as a cake decorator for Albertsons' in Blackfoot. She was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing, her family and being a grandma. Diane is survived by her daughter, Juanita Smallie of Blackfoot, ID; son, George W. (Marilyn) Brookshier of Blackfoot, ID; son, Spencer (Rose) Brookshier of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Barbara (Jerry) Goeman of WA; brother, William (Norma) McCalb of WA; brother, Gary Bean of Buel, ID; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Bean and Helen Mason; and husband, George Washington Brookshier. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Christ The King Catholic Church, 1690 E. 17th Street in Idaho Falls, with Father Ronald Wekerle, officiating. A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Friday evening at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, with a visitation to follow from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Diane "Dee" 7/26/1937 - 10/12/2020Iva Brookshier
