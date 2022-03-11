Darleen Brown, 87, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away March 8, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family. Sydney Darleen Hill was born December 26, 1934, in the French Hospital in Los Angeles to Sidney Cecil and Zudora (Huish) Hill Her parents moved several times, her father being in the Navy. She attended various Los Angeles schools and graduated from Van Nuys High School in 1952. She attended Valley College, taking business classes. She worked at Sears and various accounting jobs. She married Thomas W. White in 1954 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They lived in Van Nuys while Tom was in the Navy. They moved to China Lake Naval Air Station followed by Canoga Park, California. They had 7 children and were later divorced. She met Wilson C. Brown and they were married December 18, 1975, and she had an 8th child. Wilson was performing with professional music groups, most notably with the Lettermen at the time. Darleen accompanied him on many of the tours. In 1977, Wilson left touring and moved to Rexburg, Idaho to take a position in the Music Department at Ricks College. He completed his work there at Brigham Young University Idaho, teaching popular and jazz music. She went on many tours with him as a chaperone to all the states, Canada, Hawaii and the British Isles, making friends in all those places. When the children were older, Darleen worked at several Rexburg stores, ending her career in the accounting department at Ricks College. She loved sewing and knitting, making Christmas stockings for all her children and many grandchildren. She was active in the LDS Church, serving in the Primary, Webelos and Young Women programs in Los Angeles. She was Ward and Sunday School Chorister in Rexburg. She was an Extraction Leader and helped Wilson prepare hundreds of names for the temple. Darleen enjoyed having family activities with her large family and many grandchildren, being a wonderful cook and game player. She had a strong testimony of the Lord. She is survived by her husband, Wilson; children, Deanne (Jim) Hansen of Pollock Pines, California, Susan (Terry) Perrin of Orofino, Idaho, Greg White of Naples, Florida, Jon (Teri) White of Middleton, Idaho, Chris White of Cedar City, Utah, Karin (Luke) Stoker of Rexburg, Idaho, Andy White of Spanish Fork, Utah, Melissa (Ryan Call) Brown of Rexburg, Idaho; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; adopted son (of her husband), Stephen Tidwell of Los Vegas, Nevada; brother, Thomas Hill of Agoura Hills, California; sister, Kathy (Richard) Varian of Willits, California. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Flamm Funeral Home, prior to services The family would like to give special thanks to Yellowstone Dialysis Center, Carriage Cove and Hospice Center. Condolences may be submitted online at, www.flammfh.com. Darleen 12/26/1934 - 3/8/2022Brown