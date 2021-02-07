Darwin Reed Brown, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend returned home to his family on the other side of the veil on February 3, 2021. He was surrounded by his family. He was born March 28, 1932, to Hyrum Mantle Brown and Clarissa Howard Brown in Iona, Idaho. Dad was the third of sixth children and the oldest son. He was a farm boy at heart and as a child worked with his father and family as they farmed in Ashton and Wilford. Dad graduated from Sugar Salem High School and was part of a consistently winning team that won a state championship. Dad was student body president his senior year and also captain of the football team. After high school, dad went to college on a football scholarship for one year at the University of Idaho and then for three years at Utah State University where he studied agronomy. At Utah State he also joined the ROTC. Upon graduation dad joined the Air Force and became a pilot. During his 15 years in the Air Force, dad flew numerous airplanes, including the Super Cub, T-6, B-25, C-47, C-54, and C131. He was in the Strategic Air Command for a period of time flying the B-36 Bomber and KC-97 refueler. He also later flew covert missions up to the Soviet border while stationed in Izmir, Turkey. After the Air Force, dad flew for TWA and Saudi Arabian Airlines. He and his family moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where over his career with Saudia Airlines he flew the DC-3, CV 340, 707, 737, L1011, and 747. He was both a captain and an instructor pilot. Dad married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Hillman of Plano, Idaho, on July 16, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple. To that marriage came four children. Dad literally gave the world to his children as they traveled extensively and were exposed to many countries and cultures—but Idaho was always home. He was also a dad who sacrificed comforts and luxuries to prepare for the future and save for times of need. One of the things dad will be most remembered for was his love of learning. A visit to dad's home in his last years always included recounts of documentaries, discussions of physics and chemistry, trips through memory lane of history, presidents, and world leaders, and experiences flying around the world. Dad is survived by his children Sidney Darwin Brown (Connie); Kathryn Webb; Kristine Pinnock (Lyle); James D. Brown (Lisa); 16 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his sister LaRae Birch; brothers Ronald J. Brown (Wilma) and L. Dean Brown (Diane); and sister-in law Elaine Hillman Harris (Blaine). Dad was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Barbara; his son-in law, Jeff Webb; his sisters Shirley Faye Lords (Bill) and Naida Lords (Wayne); and his sister-in-law Catherine Nalder (Vivian). The family extends their deepest appreciation to hospice providers Shelley, Ambrea, and Mary for their loving care and genuine friendship. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho. A viewing will be held at 10:00am prior to the services. Interment will be held at the Ririe Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com Darwin 3/28/1932 - 2/3/2021Reed Brown
News Trending Today
-
Barrera, Rebecca
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Olson drains game-winner, propelling Skyline into the 4A district title game
-
COVID-19 long haulers don't fit into virus stats. But some find comfort in support group
-
New smart technology helps protect eagles at windfarms
-
Buddy's Italian Restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Girls basketball district tournaments heating up
-
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
-
Divorces
-
Manwaring, Joann
-
Kindred, Miriam