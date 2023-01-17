Lonnie Dean Brown passed away on January 14, 2023 at his home. Dean was born on September 10, 1945 in St. Anthony Idaho. He was the youngest of three sons and three daughters born to Hyrum Mantle Brown and Clarissa Howard Brown. His first few years of life were spent in Ashton on a farm south of Marysville. When he was five years old his family moved to Wilford, Idaho. He attended Wilford, until the seventh grade. He finished grade school at the Teton Elementary School. Dean went on to South Fremont high school until his senior year, his parents moved to Rexburg and he graduated from Madison High School in 1963. He attended Ricks College, then served a mission in the North British mission. He also served seven years in the bishopric. He loved working and had a strong work ethic. He worked at Simplots as a salesman and later became manager. He loved working with the farmers, and some of them became lifelong friends. He met his wife, Eva Diann Stronks, by way of his sister Naida Lords. They were married January 19, 1973 in the Logan Temple. They were blessed with three children, Monte, Audrey, and Nick. Dean enjoyed many family centered activities. He enjoyed everything from visiting, games, camping, family reunions, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, and just being around each other. He enjoyed his neighbors and friends in the Teton-Newdale area. The last few years, he enjoyed his "cronies" at McDonald's. He always felt he lived in the best area that he could possibly live. He is survived by his wife Diann of 50 years, his children Monte Brown, Audrey Brown, and Nick (Shannon) Brown. 9 grandchildren Cody Brown, Mackenzie (Drake)White, Avery Brown, Porter Brown, Sylvia (Luke) Bostwick, John Anderson, Paisley Brown, Robbie Brown, and Summer Brown. Two great grandchildren Jaxton Brown and Hudson Brown. And his sister LaRae Birch. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Naida (Wayne) Lords, Shirley (Bill) Lords , Ron (Wilma) Brown, Darwin (Barbara) Brown. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 19th at the Teton LDS Chapel. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 -7:00p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and again on Thursday from 10:00- 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Condolences maybe sent online to www.flammfh.com Dean 9/10/1945 - 1/14/2023Brown
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.