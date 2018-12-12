Edward Sage Brown, age 98, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2018, in his home at MorningStar Senior Living in Idaho Falls. He was born in 1920 in Denison, Texas, to Elva Wesley and Alice Mary (Sage) Brown. Brown studied music at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, but later graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from University of Oklahoma where he was a member of honor societies, Tau Beta Pi and Sigma Tau. In 1943, he married fellow OU graduate (sociology), Virginia Leora Clarke in Wichita Falls, Texas. They celebrated 75 years of marriage in July. Brown trained in radio operations at Yale University during World War II, then served in the Army Air Corps on Tinian in the Mariana Islands. Following the war, he enlisted in the Air Force Reserves and retired as a 1st Lieutenant. Brown began his career as a chemical engineer at Phillips Petroleum in Phillips, Texas, and transferred to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1954 where he continued work for Phillips and several other companies that conducted nuclear research for the Atomic Energy Commission and Idaho National Engineering Laboratories. Brown was an active member of Trinity United Church, where he sang in the choir, served on numerous committees, provided music during services, and along with Virginia and their children became part of a community of families who remained friends through the years. Brown strove for excellence in a wide range of interests. He played in the Idaho Falls Symphony, operated a ham radio, made root beer, hunted, fished, camped, rode motorcycles, competed as a marksman, and played violin in a trio, quartet and several other music groups. He was a skilled craftsman who made knives, canoes, rifles, a fly rod, an outboard motor boat, and more. At age 62, Brown's life-long passions for music and woodworking coalesced. He retired early and began a second career as a luthier. During the next 30 years, he made 88 violins, violas, cellos and bows. He won numerous first place awards from Violin Makers Association of America, Violin Makers Association of British Columbia and Violin Makers Association of Arizona International. In addition, he re-haired bows and repaired countless instruments. Though our family is very proud of his many accomplishments, I think he knew that our love and admiration were centered in our gratitude for having a husband, father and grandfather who possessed integrity; a passion for learning and excellence; an ability to crack jokes out of the corner of his mouth; and a heart that loved us just as deeply as we loved him. Brown is preceded in death by his parents, Elva and Alice Brown; and his oldest son, Thomas Sage Brown. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Clarke Brown, two children, Russell Wesley Brown of Juneau, AK and Alice Leora Briggs (Peter) of Lubbock, TX; his sister, Rebecca Woodward of Tulsa, OK, his grandchildren Paul Younger (Amy), Matthew Wagner, Miriah Peterson (Eric), Elizabeth Wagner, Aysha Brown (Jared), 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Edward 8/20/1920 - 11/27/2018Sage Brown