Harold Dean Brown, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 26, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Harold Dean Brown was born May 19, 1933, to Odell and Ednabelle Brown in Marion County, Tennessee. He later lived in Indianapolis, Indiana, Coos Bay, Oregon, and Mud Lake, Idaho. Harold served in the Army in the Korean War. In 1992, he married Sharon Evans and moved to Idaho Falls. They remodeled and refinished several homes. Harold worked at the AEC as Warehouse Supervisor, then drove truck for Basic American. He had several jobs after that, even though he was past retirement age. He always worked hard and always gave full effort. Harold loved to fly and work on planes. He built and remodeled several Ultra-lite planes in a hanger at Blackfoot where he made many good friends. Harold loved motorcycles and took 2nd place in National Flat-Track racing. He was an avid reader. He would study and read (or watch youtube) about something until he knew how it worked or how to build it. He could make or fix anything. Harold has two children, James H. Brown of Chandler, Arizona; and Edna Lynn Brown Jones of Marietta, Georgia; five step-children, Michael J, Evans of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Aaron Dee Evans of West Jordan, Utah; Natell (Evans) Hymas of Elk Ridge, Utah; Shalene (Evans) Coombs of LaJara, Colorado; and Leila (Evans) VanTassell of Eagle Mountain, Utah. He has 13 step-grandchildren and 13 (almost 14) step-great grandchildren. He is survived by his wonderful family, plus 1 brother, James Odell Brown of Federal Way, Washington; and his wife of almost 29 years, Sharon Anderson Evans Brown. Private family services will be held at a later date. Harold 5/19/1933 - 7/26/2021Dean Brown
