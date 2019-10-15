Hettie Burks Brown, youngest of five children of Earvin Wesley Burks and Letha Gertrude White was born 5 July 1944 in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, California and died 10 October 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. They taught their children love of our country, respect for others, to work hard and to take care of what you own. All the children went on to keep clean, beautiful yards, gardens and homes and to be frugal, an art Hettie was proud of. In the 2nd and 3rd grades, Hettie stayed after school with 2 other boys to wait an hour for older classes to get out for the bus to go 6 miles out of town to their ranch, being the bus turn-around. She chose to use that time to clean the class room, make patterns and correct papers for her teacher's efforts that continued on throughout her life. Max and Hettie were married 30 August 1963 in the Idaho Falls Temple and celebrated their 56th anniversary in San Antonio, Texas University Hospital with Pneumonia complications. Max always treated Hettie like a "Ten-Cow wife" as depicted in the Church video, "Johnny Lingo. Max and Hettie served together in 15th Ward Tri-Stake Cub Scouts Roundtable in Rexburg, July 4th Fun Runs, Sons of Utah Pioneers, Trips, Genealogy and Church Missions. One year, the school teachers asked for help with Stu in Kindergarten, Richard in First Grade and Curtis in third grade". Our only Daughter, Alesa Taye was born in the Phillipines. William Wesley was born at Fort Devons, Massachusetts and Curtis Benjamin in Logan, Utah, in our first home. Richard Lee and Stuart James were born in a home in Hyrum, Utah. After two years and graduation from Utah State University, we bought a home across from Ricks College on 2nd South near Center Street. That is where later Jason Scott made Stuart a big brother to take to 1st grade - show and tell. With him, the Lord told us we were complete and to work on a forever family. Since she was a teen convert, her first time in Relief Society was a calling as Secretary at Clark Air Force Base, Luzon, in the Philippines where Max was sent by the Army in November after their marriage in August. They served as Luzon District Missionaries in the Luzon District Mission. They also served as Ward Missionaries in the Rexburg East Stake when there were Ward Missions. For two years, they served in Quito, Ecuador (1996-8) in South America North Area Office with Hettie as Max's assistant. For the last seven months of that great experience, they were transferred to open a Branch of the Church in the Galapagos Islands. After returning, Hettie served starting in 1999 as the Young Women's Leader in the Idaho Rexburg South Stake, 20th Spanish Branch. In 2001 - 3, they served in Washington, D.C. North mission for two years and then in the Madrid, Spain Temple for eighteen months. After another year and four months, they entered the MTC for the New York, New York North Mission assigned to the Bronx in both English Ward and Spanish Ward. Except for Madrid, Hettie and Max taught free "English as a Second Language" classes. This was a joy to her - using 2nd and 3rd grade and lifetime experiences. They served in temples in Idaho Falls and Rexburg, Idaho, Madrid, Spain, and Manhattan, New York. People asked "which Mission did you like best?" I answered "Which child did you like best?" She was predeceased by parents, Earvin and Letha Burks, brother Wesley Ray Burks and sister Betty Marie Hudson, all of California. Survivors included a half-brother Harold Burks of Beaverton, Oregon, sisters Letha Lewis of Spokane, Washington, and Patricia Smith of Morgan Hill, California. Children: Alesa (Lyle) Myler of Casper, Wyoming; Bill (Tresa) Brown of Boise, Idaho; Curtis (Clare) Brown of San Antonio, Texas; Richard (Jill) Brown of Rexburg, Idaho; Stuart (Kathryn) Brown of Houston, Texas; Jason Brown of Portland, Oregon. Hettie was blessed with a Step-son, Everett (Phena) of Elk Ridge, Utah, who added a loving personality as each other child did to the uniqueness BUT sameness as an eternal family! Thirty Grandchildren, with the 20th and 21st Great grandchildren due in December and January and to her family and posterity, Hettie says one last time "I'm Glad we Ended Up Together!" Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Cresthaven Chapel in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 at the church prior to services. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Hettie 7/5/1944 - 10/10/2019Brown