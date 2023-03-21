June Ricks Brown, age 96, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully with family at the Wildflower Assisted Living Center in Rigby, on Friday, March 18, 2023. June was born June 28, 1926, at Antelope, Idaho as the daughter of William Charles Ricks and Katherine Ellen Humphrey Ricks. She was raised and attended school at Antelope. She also attended school in Ririe and Rexburg. June married Ralph Jeppesen June 12, 1943 and to this union born a son, Blair who lived just a few days. They divorced 6 years later. She met her time and eternity partner on a blind date and were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 30, 1951. To their union came a daughter, Shelly and a son, Todd. She worked at Kings, was an operator for the Telephone Company, and spent many years behind the wheel of the dump truck for Vernon. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held callings in the Primary, Mutual and Relief Society. Serving with Rosemary Juenke for many years in the Compassionate Service and enjoyed singing in the choir, but her most loved calling was serving as the Rigby 4th Ward Librarian. She was well known for her beautiful embroidered pillowcases and kitchen towels. She loved to sing, work in her garden and yard, do crosswords, read the scriptures and any other book she could get her hands on and spending time with family and friends at the cabin on Henry's Lake. June is survived by her daughter, Shelly and son-in-law, Ray Furukawa of Rigby. Grandchildren, Derrick Furukawa, Nicole Sharp (Shawn) and Nathan Furukawa, Great-grandchildren, Austin, Kaitlyn, Abbey, Tyler and Bradley, Great-great grandchildren Sevyn and Rosalie. She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband, Vernon, son Todd Vernon, son Blair Jeppesen Brown. Brothers and their wives Ed (Delphine), Earl (Opal), Ben (Alice), Tom (Shirley), sisters and their husbands, Marvella (Royal), Wilma (Jack), Ellen (Homer) and Katherine (Jimmy). The funeral for June will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Rigby 22nd Ward Chapel (401 West 1st South, Rigby, Idaho 83442). The family will meet with friends Friday, March 24, 2023 at Eckersell Funeral Home, (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442) from 6:30 to 8:00 PM and again on Saturday prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the Church. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. June 6/28/1926 - 3/18/2023Ricks Brown
