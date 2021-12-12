Lonnie Richard Brown was 69 years of age when he was called to heaven by our Lord and Savior, and reunited with the love of his life, Peg. He passed away December 5, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Lonnie was born August 15, 1952, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Glen Eugene and Dorothy Mitchell Brown. In his younger years, he grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. He joined the United States Air Force where he served as a mechanic. He was an amazing mechanic and machinist. He became an instructor at EITC where he worked for many years until he retired. Lonnie met the love of his life here in Idaho Falls where they were married for 42 years until she passed in 2018. They truly were the love of each others' lives and are now reunited for time and eternity. They joined their love for each other in Elko, Nevada, on September 24 1976. From this union three children were welcomed; Thomas, Jessica, and Jeramiah, as well as his other two boys, Douglas and Scott from a previous marriage. Lonnie and his family were the outdoors type. He loved hunting and fishing. He was considered a real marksman. He shot and competed in handgun silhouette and long range rifle competitions. He enjoyed stock car races and racing with his sons and his Peg. Later, Lonnie took up drag racing as his health didn't allow him to race stock cars. In the winter months, he enjoyed wood working projects he made for his grandchildren. He enjoyed being challenged by an idea from his friends, and especially his children for his next build. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and loved each and every one of them, near or far. He looked forward to spending more time with them. Max was his pride and joy, from peanut butter bones to dinner times. Max and Lonnie are celebrating in the heavens as they rejoice in their time with Peg. Lonnie is survived by his children Thomas (Teresa) Brown and their three children, Jeramiah (Misti) Brown and their four children, Jessica (Steve Galasso) Brown and a total of five children, and Scott (Michelle) Brown and their five children. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Peg; and his parents, Glen and Dorothy Brown. Memorial services will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 12th Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lonnie 8/15/1952 - 12/5/2021Brown