Marilyn Patsy Brown was born at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 12, 1950. She passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. Marilyn was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Sam and Patsy Ruth Smith. She grew up in Young, Arizona, a tight-knit ranching community below the Mogollon Rim, with her sister and three brothers. After attending and graduating from young public school, Marilyn attended ASU. After attending ASU for a period of time, she began work as a medical technician, and eventually established a career with the U.S. Forest Service. While working for the Forest Service, Marilyn met her future and forever husband, Jerry Brown. After Jerry returned home from a tour in Iran with the U.S. Army, Marilyn married him in February of 1980 in Payson, Arizona. Marilyn then embarked on an adventure to Kenya, Africa, where Jerry taught as a helicopter flight instructor. During their time in Africa, Marilyn and Jerry were baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A few years after returning from Africa, Marilyn and Jerry were sealed to each other and their kids for time and all eternity in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. This would lead to a life full of love and service within the church. Marilyn's outgoing and naturally loving disposition led to lifelong friendships. She spent her life cherishing her family and providing love and comfort for all. Everyone who knew Marilyn felt her compassion and her sincere concern for their well-being. She would oftentimes provide housing to those in need and could be found cooking hot meals for families or individuals. Many people came to know Marilyn as "Momma Brown," due to her maternal nature and ability to fill that role emotionally, spiritually, and physically for those around her. Marilyn's pride, joy, and ultimate purpose for living was her family. She would give up all the treasures and material wealth the world had to offer to hug her kids and cradle and kiss her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marilyn was extremely proud to be called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was preparing to serve the youth of the church with the Deseret Land and Livestock as a Trek Missionary. This was a culmination of her life-long service, always loving and compassionate, whether serving with the youth or as a Relief Society President. At the time of Marilyn's passing, she had twenty grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Patsy Smith; son, Shane Brown; brother, Clyde Smith; and her beloved grandson, Truette Rhoda. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Brown; children, Elisha (Jamie) Rhoda, Jeremiah (Somer) Brown, Sariah Gidell; siblings, Tammy (Ryan) Hales, Jackie (Karen) Smith, Sammy Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn and Jerry celebrated 41 years of marriage. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Annis-Menan Stake Center, 698 North 3600 East, with Bishop Gary Olaveson officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marilyn 10/12/1950 - 12/18/2020Brown
