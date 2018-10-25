Martha Dean Fisher Brown, 89 of St. Anthony, Idaho, died October 22, 2018 at her home.
She was born March 5, 1929 at Annis, Idaho to Albert Martin and Martha Harrop Fisher. She was raised and attended grade school in Annis, graduating from Midway High School as Salutatorian. After graduating she moved to Idaho Falls and worked at the Bonded Warehouse as a secretary and attended Idaho Business College in the evenings. On June 6, 1948, she married Robert Voyle Brown at the Fisher home in Annis. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple September 1, 1955. They were blessed with two sons, Randy and Kenlee, and two daughters, Bobbi and April. They made their home in Menan where Robert farmed. Later they moved to Seattle where Robert worked for Boeing Airplane Company for 5 years. After obtaining a degree at Ricks College and BYU Robert taught at Ricks College and Martha worked as a secretary at Idaho Fresh Pack until around 1979 when Martha began working as a receptionist at the Ricks College Health Center until she and Robert retired on June 2, 1992. She loved the students and her fellow employees, and in 1987 she received the Exemplary Employee Award; "In recognition of outstanding service to the students and employees of Ricks College". She was honored to receive it.
They built a new home in Menan in 1969 and were still there in 1976 when the Teton Dam flood remodeled their home. They later built a new home in the Rexburg area in 1983 to be closer to their work.
As an Active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many capacities, including the Primary, Sunday School, MIA and Relief Society organizations. After retiring from Ricks College Martha and Robert served a fulltime Mission in England. After returning from their mission, they served in the Idaho Falls Temple and later Martha served in the Rexburg Temple. She was a very happy person and was told by many that she was like a ray of sunshine. Martha was full of energy and had an enthusiasm for life. Martha loved to cook and sew and enjoyed using her talents to serve others. After Robert died in December of 2010, she moved to St. Anthony and lived by her daughter, April.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Monica) Brown of West Valley, Utah, Kenlee (Teresa) Brown, of Richmond, Utah, Bobbi Dene (Wayne) Gardner of Henderson, Nevada and April (Jerry) Carter of St. Anthony, Idaho, 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 1 brother and 4 sisters; Bert Fisher, Glenda (Dean) Algood, Eloise (Mitch) Hayden, Gae Nell (Clive) Holland, Wilma (Walt) DeLand and one grandson, Jordan Carter.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 27, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at the Wilford 2nd Ward LDS Chapel, 215 North 2400 East, St. Anthony, with Bishop John W. Sharp conducting. The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com