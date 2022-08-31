Rex Brown passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August, 27, 2022 in Farr West, Utah. Rex was born on August 16, 1925 in Rigby, Idaho. He was the first child of Annie Virginia Brady and George Taylor Brown. Rex grew up in Rigby and witnessed the effects of the depression and World War II. Rex is survived by his first wife, Beverly Burgess and all five of their children: his son's Keith Brown (Beth), David Brown (Bobbi), Dale Brown (Susie), Steven Brown (Denice) and his daughter Wanda Carey. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Leon and Kenneth; his sisters Lou Jean and Shirley; his other wives Marian Cheney and Mary Ricks; and his granddaughter Jennifer. Rex has 15 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Rex attending Rigby schools and ran track in High School. As a senior, he was a miler and won the district tournament. We still have his trophy which he was very proud of. He ran the mile in the state tournament, but lost his lead on the final lap when his shoe blew out. He loved to run and didn't let the fact that he had bones in his foot that were broken and had never healed correctly and was missing his big toe - all due to a traffic accident when he was fourteen. After graduating from Rigby High School Rex tried to enlist in the army. He initially passed the physical with a 1A rating which was later changed to a 4F deferment when his physical was reviewed and the docs noted that he was blind in one eye and had significant foot and leg injuries due to childhood mishaps. However, he supported the war effort by working at the shipyards in Seattle, Washington. He was in Seattle when he learned that his younger brother Kenneth was killed while riding his bicycle on the highway east of Rigby. Rex served a mission to the Northern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints and frequently stated that it was one of his crowning accomplishments. He attended Ricks College and received a teaching certificate and later graduated from BYU with a degree in Elementary Education. Rex loved to learn and to teach. He was an elementary school teacher and taught 5th and 6th grades in Burley, Roberts, and Menan Idaho. He also had multiple opportunities to teach gospel doctrine classes in the Lewisville 1st and 2nd wards. After the death of his wife Marian, his family moved him to Logan, Utah where he was again called to teach Gospel Doctrine. He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and he loved reading the scriptures. His home was filled with highlighted, dog eared books from gospel scholars and General Authorities. Most visitors to his home would soon find themselves caught up in a gospel discussion. Rex loved camping, fishing, hunting and taking Sunday drives. One of his favorite drives was to Swan Valley for square ice cream. He was frequently seen in his canoe fishing on Palisades or Ririe Reservoirs. When he was 65 years old he made a hike into the Grand Canyon of Arizona. When he was no longer mobile, he acquired a telescope which he used to scan the mountains surrounding Logan. When he moved to Farr West, the family selected a room where he could look out the window and see the mountains east of Ogden. He loved the outdoors. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lewisville LDS Chapel, 474 North 3450 East. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. both times at the church. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com where a live stream link will also be provided. Perry 8/16/1925 - 8/27/2022Rex Brown