Rodney Karl Brown, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 30, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Rodney was born August 30, 1947, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Karl Morgan Brown and Mary Luella Jensen Brown. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho, and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he studied diesel mechanics and welding. On February 25, 1966, he married Sandra Cleverly in Ririe, Idaho. To this marriage a baby girl was born, Tonya Michelle. Sandra and Rod were divorced three years later. On November 28, 1970, he married the love of his life, Beth Lynn Bolinder, in Elko, Nevada. Rodney and Beth made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they welcomed four children: Shane, Suzette, Sidney, and Shona. Rodney worked as a Diesel Mechanic, welder and farmer. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, snow machining, and wood work. Rodney is survived by his loving wife, Beth Lynn Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Shane K. Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Suzette L. (Rick) Brown-Harker of Idaho daughter, Tonya M. (Rick) Brown-Clapp Radley of Pleasantville, UT; stepmother, Nellie Brown-Borden of Ammon, ID; brother, Robert (Annette) Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Emma (Rick) Hulse of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Cheryl (Dennis) Fisher of Boise, ID; sister, Jan (Steve) Zeri of Rock Springs, WY; sister, Debbie (Val) Harris of Smoot, WY; brother, Rex (Renee) Ellis of Boise, ID; sister, DeeAnn (John) Sloan of Swan Valley, ID; and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Luella Brown; his sister, Geraldine Weeks; and first wife, Sandra Cleverly. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday evening and Friday from 1:00-2:00 p.m., both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rodney 8/30/1947 - 11/30/2018Karl Brown