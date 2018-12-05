Rodney Karl Brown, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 30, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Rodney was born August 30, 1947, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Karl Morgan Brown and Mary Luella Jensen Brown. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe, ID, and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Idaho State University. On February 25, 1966 he married Sandra Cleverly in Ririe, ID. On November 28, 1970, he married Beth Lynn Brown in Elko, Nevada. Rodney and Beth made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Rodney worked as a Diesel Mechanic, welder and farmer. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, snow machining, and wood work. Rodney is survived by his loving wife, Beth Lynn Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Shane K. Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Suzette L. (Rick) Brown-Harker of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Sidney L. (Bethanee) Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Shona L. Brown-Smith of Blackfoot, ID; daughter, Tonya M. (Rick) Brown-Radley Clapp of Pleasantville, UT; brother, Robert (Annette) Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Ema (Rick) Hulse of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Cheryl (Dennis) Fisher of Boise, ID; sister, Jan (Steve) Zeri of Rocksprings, WY; sister, Debbie (Val) Harris of Smoot, WY; brother, Rex (Renie) Ellis of Boise, ID; sister, DeeAnn (John) Sloan of Swan Valley, ID; and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Geradine Weeks; his parents, Karl and Mary Luella Brown; and first wife, Sandra Cleverly. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday evening and Friday from 1:00-2:00 p.m., both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rodney 8/30/1947 - 11/30/2018Karl Brown