On November 20th, 2021, our beloved father, Ronald J Brown, 87, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully with family by his side. Ron was born to Hyrum Mantel Brown and Clarissa Howard on June 21st, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. A perfect place for a boy to be raised was on a farm in Ashton, Idaho. Ron and his older brother Darwin had the time of their life. Ron was very grateful for Darwin's example as it helped him from making the same mistakes. A sport that Ron loved was basketball and later in life became a referee for high school basketball games. Ron also liked to box. A crooked nose is part of his legacy. Ron graduated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seminary on May 13th, 1951. He graduated from St Anthony's High School in 1952 and entered Ricks College that fall. The winter quarter was spent at BYU in Provo, Utah. The spring quarter he came home to help his father in the fields. He spent two weeks at National Guard Camp in Boise, Idaho, that summer of 1953. On July 1st, 1954, Ron married the love of his life, Wilma Grover after she graduated from high school. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple, for time and all eternity by President William L. Killpack, surrounded by their parents and siblings. Ron and Wilma's first adventure was to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, in 1955 where he served six months active duty in the Army. While there, in 1956, they were blessed with their first child, Rickey Duane. Ron served valiantly in the Army and Army Reserve until being honorably discharged in 1962. In 1957 they moved back to Idaho Falls where he started a career with Westinghouse Electric Corporation at the Naval Reactor Facility. This is where he acquired many friends and worked for over 40 years. In 1958, they were thrilled with the birth of their baby girl, Rhonda Lynn. They also purchased their first home that year on Monterey Drive in Idaho Falls. Robby Lane was born into the happy home on September 23, 1960, followed by Scott Reed on September 8, 1965. In addition to his full-time job with Westinghouse, his true joy was running his business "Ron Brown Trucking and Grain Harvesting." He and Wilma worked the business together for over 37 years. Many lessons were learned and taught, and his work ethic was instilled into his sons as they were required to finish the "chores" after the employees were able to go home. In his spare time, Ron obtained his pilot's license. He bought several planes throughout his life and took family and friends on adventures. He loved to fly over to the west coast to deep-sea fish. He also used his love of flying to volunteer in the Civil Air Patrol. He loved to fish in Alaska with his family and has a 55-pound trophy king hanging in his office. Ron was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He knew and believed that his priority was his beautiful wife, Wilma. Ron was Wilma's sole caregiver for the last 10 years of her life. He never faltered with this overwhelming task and like true "Ron Brown-style," his example permeates down through his posterity. He passed 4 months and 4 days from Wilma's passing, forever chasing, and eternally loving his beloved wife. Ron is survived by Larae Birch (sister), Dean Brown (brother), his three children, Rick D. Brown (Kimberly) of Rigby, Idaho, Rhonda L. Floyd (Brett J.) of Shelley, Idaho, Scott R. Brown (Sabrina) of Rexburg, Idaho. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Grover, Robby Lane (son), his parents, Naida Lords (sister), Shirley Lords (sister), Darwin Brown (brother), and Ashley Floyd (granddaughter). Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 12:30-1 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ronald 6/21/1934 - 11/20/2021J Brown
