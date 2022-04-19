Thomas Christopher Brown left this world on April 14, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born December 18, 1964, to Thomas Harold and Sheila Dorius Brown in Provo, Utah. Tom loved his children--he was a devoted and attentive father. He was very good at languages and spoke frequently with his siblings and friends in French and Spanish. Possessed by a sly sense of humor he had a lovely laugh, inviting others to join in. He enjoyed learning and was studying Social Work at the time of his death. He lived with the consequences of a severe head injury received in a serious car accident in 1976. Learning was important to him and he persevered in his education, graduating from Timpview High School and then earning a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Utah State University in 2005. He was interested in fostering humane care in mental health, writing and discussing it throughout his life. One of his essays was published in the Logan newspaper. Tom was also a member of AA where he learned the serenity prayer which was so important to him. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, always eager to share his testimony and to offer blessings and prayers for those in need. He was proud to have recently ordained his son Daniel into the Melchizedek priesthood. As a child Tom lived in the Canary Islands where his father fulfilled a Fullbright scholarship and in Belgium while his father and mother served in the Franco Belgian mission. The majority of his youth was spent in Provo. Tom lived in Salt Lake City, Logan, and finally in Idaho Falls. He was an excellent athlete being especially good at tennis. He was a loving brother and an engaging friend. Tom loved a good conversation and we will all miss talking with him about psychology, sports and of course, family stories. He married Linda Worlton, with whom he had a son, Christopher. They were later divorced. He married Penny Johnson Joy. Together they had four children: Daniel, Serenity, Melodee and Elisabeth. They were later divorced, although they remained in close contact as they lovingly co-parented their children. Tom followed his family to Idaho Falls, Idaho, so that he could be close to the children. Tom is predeceased by his parents, Tom and Sheila Brown, and by his two sisters, Emma Rebecca Thomas and Elizabeth Ann Brown. He is survived by his children Christopher (Erin), Daniel, Serenity, Melodee and Elisabeth, and by his siblings John (Jolie), Alison (Eben) and Michael (Sheri). He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles, and by the many people whose lives he touched. Funeral Services will be held on April 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Woodruff Ward meeting house, 1660 12th Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Visitation with family and friends from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Provo, Utah, at approximately 5:00 p.m. held the same day. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Thomas 12/18/1964 - 4/14/2022Christopher Brown
