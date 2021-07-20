On July 16, 2021, our beloved wife and mother, Wilma G Brown, 85, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side. Wilma was born to George Albert Grover and Myrlin Jackson Grover on February 23, 1936, in Parker, Idaho. It was said at the time of her birth, that her mother's life was spared just so she could bring Wilma into the world. She was a great joy and pride to her mother and father. Since Wilma was the youngest, she was a constant companion to her mother while the other children were away at school. Wilma never caused her mother and father any concern. She had a great love and respect for her parents and always treated them well. Wilma went to grade school in Parker, Idaho. At the end of her first year in school the teacher went to her mother and said, "I don't know how to handle Wilma, I just seem to be in her way." - Wilma always like to stay busy. School was not one of her favorite things to do and she did not really take an interest in it until high school. Cheerleading was one of the things that kept her interested and busy in her high school days. She was chosen to sing in a musical choir with 10 other students, and she taught cooking in 4-H club. After high school, Wilma married Ronald J Brown in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 1, 1954. They had just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Wilma and Ron welcomed four children to their union, Rick, Rhonda, Robby Lane, and Scott. Wilma was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many positions, but mostly loved the calling as organist in the Junior Primary. Wilma always used her beautiful gift of playing the piano and organ to bless their home. Ron could sit for hours listening to her play. Wilma was a talented painter and loved to draw. Her love of animals always showed in her paintings. She loved outdoor sports and pets of all kinds. She could always be seen out with her many different animals. She owned Arabians and American Saddler horses and was a member of an organized posse group. There was a Bishop that once said, "After I die, I want to be re-incarnated and come back to earth as one of Wilma Brown's animals." Wilma worked alongside her husband running their business "Ron Brown Trucking and Grain Harvesting" for 37 years. She worked as a secretary and a driver. Customers would insist on her being one of the drivers in their fields since she was so careful and dependable. When she wasn't driving trucks or combines she was running parts or making endless breakfast, lunch and dinners for hot and tired workers. Wilma was a devoted mother and homemaker and always made their home a safe and nurturing place to be. Wilma was a professional seamstress. She had a custom drapery business for 27 years and established an excellent business reputation. She would draw the drapes and shears like they would hang in the home, then make them with her equipment and hang them. Wilma is survived by her three children, Rick D Brown (Kimberly) of Rigby, Idaho, Rhonda L Floyd (Brett J.) of Shelley, Idaho, and Scott R Brown (Sabrina) of Rexburg, Idaho. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Robby Lane (son), her parents, Clyde Grover (brother), Vivien Beddes (sister), Reed Grover (brother), and Ashley Floyd (granddaughter). Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 12:30-1 p.m. prior. Interment will be held at Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wilma 2/23/1936 - 7/16/2021G Brown
