Wilson Brown, 87, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away June 30, 2022. Wilson Carl Brown was born March 1, 1935, in Bloomfield, Iowa, the second of three sons born to Lee Charles Brown and LuRee M. Bateman. The family moved to Salt Lake City in 1941, and settled in Holladay, where Wilson attended Holladay Elementary, Olympus Jr. High, and Granite High School, where he played the viola in the school orchestra. Wilson and his brothers all had an interest in nature, wild creatures, and collecting small things like insects, spiders, and snakes. They also enjoyed hiking in the nearby Wasatch Mountains, and spent many weekends at his grandfather Bateman's farm in West Jordan. He began piano lessons in Iowa, and continued after moving to Utah. Wilson's sense of perfect pitch kept him glued to music as he practiced viola, violin and piano. After high school, he settled on a major in music education at the University of Utah. He switched from strings to trombone and entered the U of U symphony. At the age of 15 he began working summers at Grand Canyon Lodge, North Rim, as a dining room organist, which he did for 9 years, ending when he graduated from college. While in college, he was instrumental in the creation of the jazz programs at both U of U and BYU. After BYU, Wilson served a mission to Paris, France and Brussels, Belgium He learned to love the French and Belgians, and was a witness to the growth of the church in those countries in the 1950's. On returning home, Wilson relocated to Los Angeles, California with a friend to pursue performing opportunities, where he then auditioned for a pop men's trio, The Lettermen. He continued with them for 15 years, arranging, recording, and doing concerts in every state except Alaska, and such countries as Mexico, Canada, the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong. In 1968 he married Karen Jaffe, and adopted her son Stephen. They were later divorced. He met Darleen White, and they were married December 18, 1975. He not only gained a new wife, but also 7 children. They then welcomed an 8th child in 1977. Touring many months of the year with the Lettermen became a hardship, and Wilson left his job to move to Rexburg, Idaho to take a position in the music department at Ricks College. There, he worked many years with Showtime, Company, Dance Band, and his passion, Sound Alliance Jazz band. He also taught theory and jazz piano. He retired from BYUI in 2001, and continued on to play in jazz bands and other gigs until the time of his passing. Throughout his teaching career, he was loved by his students, and touched the lives of many of them, with whom he remained in contact throughout his life. Wilson enjoyed gardening and working in his yard, where he proudly displayed over 200 varieties of his beloved iris blooms. He loved genealogy and family history, spending countless hours at the family history center in Salt Lake City. He was active in the LDS church, serving in many callings. He had a strong testimony of his Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Wilson is survived by his children, Deanne (Jim) Hansen of Pollock Pines, California, Susan (Terry) Perrin of Orofino, Idaho, Greg White of Naples, Florida, Jon (Teri) White of Middleton, Idaho, Chris White of Cedar City, Utah, Karin (Luke) Stoker of Rexburg, Idaho, Andy White of Spanish Fork, Utah, Melissa (Ryan Call) Brown of Rexburg, Idaho, Stephen (Tammie) Tidwell of Las Vegas, Nevada, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Darleen, his parents, Lee and LuRee Brown, and his two brothers, Lee Brown and David Brown. Funeral services will be held on Monday July 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 E. 1st N., Rexburg. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. and again Monday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. both times at the funeral home. burial will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Wilson 3/1/1935 - 6/30/2022Brown