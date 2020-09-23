Zelda Edith Brown was born to Edith Louisa Hunting and James Vivyen Neville at their homestead near Harlem, Montana, on June 25, 1924, and passed away on September 19, 2020, in Ammon, Idaho. She was 96 years old. Her father passed away when she was four years old, and the family moved to Menan, Idaho, and three years later to LaBelle, Idaho, where Zelda grew to adulthood. She married Merle Brown on July 13, 1940, and two months later, they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Zelda resided on a farm near Ririe, Idaho, for over 60 years, before moving to Ammon, Idaho, in 2004 for the remainder of her days. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions where she served as Primary President, Mutual President, Relief Society President, and Visiting Teacher. Zelda loved music and was chorister in the Shelton Ward for 24 years. She was also a member of the Sarah Howard Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Zelda dearly loved her participation in the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority for over 63 years, where she was Chapter President, Woman of the Year, and served as President for the State of Idaho in 2003-04. Zelda loved to quilt and made quilts for all of her grandchildren and many others. One winter, she quilted 17 quilts. In 1981, Zelda took up oil painting and over the years completed many pictures. She was an accomplished genealogist and spent many hours completing group sheets for close and distant family. Near to Zelda's heart was her family. She has 17 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren and 28 great-great grandchildren. She loved each one and was always proud of their accomplishments. Zelda was a widow for 14 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Brown; eldest son, Boyd; son-in-law, Dale Williams; mother, Edith; father, James; stepfather, Clay Hargrove; and three brothers, Ivan, Clifford, and Keith. She is survived by five children, Darrell Von (Barbara) Brown of Ririe, ID; Nona Williams, Myrna (Roy) Smith, and Lori (Brad) Scott, all of Idaho Falls; and Franklin Bruce (Ann) Brown of Mesa, AZ. Zelda was a devoted wife and mother, and will be deeply missed. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Parkwood Meadows, Visiting Angels, and Hands of Hope Hospice for their kindness and care. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Friday, September 25, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-11:40 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Zelda 6/25/1924 - 9/19/2020Brown
