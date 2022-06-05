Dennis David Browning, 73, passed away in St. George, Utah, in the comfort of his own home, with his wife and daughter by his side, on May 19, 2022 after a 4 1/2 year battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He was born March 30, 1949 to David and Lil Browning in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He married his high school sweetheart Kathy Shank in 1968 and had three beautiful children. Later divorced, he went on to marry his Blondie (Kathy Burgener). They were married in Heber City, UT on March 11, 1989. Dennis was raised in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1967. He then graduated from Idaho State University in 1972 with his Bachelors of Business. He immediately got a job with Crown Zellerbach as a paper salesman, the best salesman you've ever met, he never forgot someone's name and made friends wherever he went. He spent 32 years with them before going to Arco Paper Co. in St. George, UT for 7 years before retirement. This man drove, for work and pleasure, 1.6 million miles by his 56th birthday! He spent the majority of his life on a 600 mile stretch of I-15 from Island Park, Idaho to St. George, UT. His own little piece of paradise was the family cabin in Island Park, that his parents left to him after their passing. Dennis and Kathy would summer there and winter in St. George after retirement. They loved to travel together in their motor home "Lilliebelle" named after his mother. You could also find him on the golf course, having coffee with his buddies or porchin it with a Miller Light in hand and his pug by his side. He is survived by his Wife: Kathy Browning; Children: Lisa Gill of Heber City, UT, Shad (Ginger) Browning of Simpsonville, SC; Joel (April) Browning of Pray, MT; and Jackie Sabey of West Valley, UT; Grandchildren: McKenzie Curry, Bryce Dunn, Tanner Browning, Trevor Browning, Summit Browning and Journey Browning; Great-Grandchildren: Kayson McAllister, Ryker Shaul, Chevy Curry, Angela Wright, Chelcee McAllister, Copelan Curry and Canyon Curry; Cousins (French Connection): Ronald Wuetherick, Richard Wuetherick and Diane (Dee) and Larry Jacobson all from Canada and many, many great friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents David and Lil Browning; Son-in-Law Steve Gill; Grandson-in-Law Tyrel Curry. A celebration of life will be held for his family only at the cabin at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to a cause of your choice. We are so thankful that his family and friends were able to participate in his care. We also want to thank Dixie Hospice, we couldn't have done it without you. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com Dennis 3/30/1949 - 5/19/2022David Browning