Venice Mae Browning, 95, of Sugar city, Idaho passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022. Venice was born on September 17, 1926 to Harold and Ella Poulson in Wilford, Idaho. She was the oldest of two daughters. Venice and her sister Marjorie attended school in Kilgore and Sugar City. The family moved to Kilgore and then to Lost River. During the Great Depression they moved back to Kilgore. Eventually they settled in Salem, Idaho. Venice had a strong work ethic and always helped with the family farm. She began working away from home at the age of 16. She worked at many jobs during her lifetime. She was not one to spend idle time and kept busy taking care of her house and yard. She married Leonard Browning in December of 1946. They brought one son into that marriage, LaMarr. They were later divorced. In 1950 she married Glen Jensen. Four children were born to that marriage; Glen, Tim, Rhonda and Paul. Glen passed away on July 13, 1966. Leonard and Venice reconnected in 1967 and remarried on February 3, 1968. They brought one daughter into that marriage, Lenece. Later Angie joined the family. A short time later their marriage was solemnized for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she held and served very diligently in many callings. In the 1970's Leonard and Venice began spending time on Colson Creek, in Salmon, Idaho where they had bought a piece of property. They grew plenty of fruits and vegetables which they were happy to share with their family and friends. It was hard work but they took time off to play hard too. After many years of enjoying their time on Colson Creek they sold and moved back to Sugar City full time. Venice is survived by her children, Glen (Kathy) Jensen of Rigby, Tim Jensen of LaBarge, Wyoming, Rhonda (Vaughn) Munns of Rexburg, Paul (Kim) Jensen of Rexburg, Lenece (Gary) Schroeder of Rigby, and Angie (Trent) Wood of Teton; daughter-in-law, Melissa Browning of Salem; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both husbands, her parents, her sister; son, LaMarr; daughter-in-law, Jackie Jensen; grandsons, Cody Jensen and Jake Wood; granddaughter, Josie Wood; great-grandson, Chestyn Browning. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Steve and Marlene Webster, Todd and Tammy Tolman, Tim and Audrey Whitworth and Jess and Ginger Brown for their friendship, kindness and devotion. The family would also like to thank the Carriage Cove, especially DeAnn Munns for the loving care and service provided. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, January 26th, prior to services. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Venice requested donations be made to Shriners Hospital or Special Olympics. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Venice 9/17/1926 - 1/20/2022Browning