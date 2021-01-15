Dee Marlene Hillyard Bruderer peacefully slipped into eternal rest on January 12, 2021, with her loving family at her side. She was born to Haissle and Melvin Hillyard on December 12, 1934, in Dragerton, Utah. With unconditional love, loyalty, and tenacity, she embraced her role in life as a wife and mother. Additionally, she accepted everyone for who they were and compassionately shared her love with them. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, dancing, crafts, as well as spending time with her family. Knowing each other for a short six months, Dee and Wes began their life together as husband and wife on March 9, 1953. Together, they built a highly successful marriage and family, instilling strong values and knowing that there is beauty all around, when there's love at home. Dee is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Wesley, and their six beautiful daughters: Peggy, Gloria, Cynthia, Patricia, Dorothy, and Terry. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Dee was preceded in death by 12 siblings, 2 granddaughters, and 1 great-grandson. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will follow in the Ammon Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may attend. All are welcome; masks are required. The service will also be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dee 12/12/1934 - 1/12/2021Bruderer
