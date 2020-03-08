George James Bruha, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 26, 2020, at his daughters home. He was born in Hillsboro, Wisconsin, November 27, 1931,to James Joseph Bruha and Emma Knadle Bruha. He grew up in that area, spending summers on his grandparents farm just outside of town. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1949. In 1951 he joined the Navy. He attended boot camp in the Great Lakes. He was stationed on several ships in the Atlantic Fleet. In 1967, he was transferred to the Maintenance Training Group at the Naval Reactor Facility, outside of Idaho Falls. He was a plank holder in that command. He retired from the Navy in 1971. After the Navy, he worked in the nuclear industry for 20 years. Retiring 20 years to day after his Navy retirement. After retirement for the second time he once again needed to work. He drove cars for Hertz Rental Cars until the winter roads became to much. He then started working at Access Controlled Storage for Kittie Sieh, a long time family friend. He retired from there two times before he really retired. He married Louise Peltzer on October 30, 1971. They made their home in Idaho Falls for most of their years. They both loved to travel and explore new places and made several trips every summer. They were snowbirds for 17 years, spending winters in the Blythe, California, area. They enjoyed the warm winters, but were always ready to be back home in the spring. In earlier years, George as an avid fisherman in the summer and spent almost every weekend at the cabin in Island Park, in the winter it was snowmobiling. He enjoyed working in this yard and loved spending time on his patio with his dog. Still this past year he was out mowing the grass and this winter would get out and use the snow blower. George is survived by his daughters, Deby (Al) Jones-Yelman of Idaho Falls, ID; Julie (Jeff) Deacon of Battle Ground, WA; and Janet (Jim) Fisher of Rigby, ID; his niece, Carol (Michael) Roddy of Ocean Side, CA; and nephew, Jimmy Urban of Wisconsin; and 8 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; parents, James and Emma Bruha; and sister, Arlene Bruha Urban. A gathering will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Burial and Military Rites will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. George 11/27/1931 - 2/26/2020James Bruha
