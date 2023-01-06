Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Lana Kay Brumfield, 68, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023 with her family surrounding her at her side in her daughters home in Mantua, Utah. She was born on July 1, 1954 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She attended Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho. She married Larry Gene Brumfield on January 22, 1971 at her parents home in Pocatello, Idaho. From this union they have two beautiful daughters, Heidi Lin and April Leone. They were divorced on May 5, 2010. Lana was a Christian where she attended the First Central Christian Church in Pocatello, Idaho. She worked for Broadway Medical Group in Portland, Oregon where she worked as a billing medical clerk for 20 years with aa wonderful group of people. She retired at 65 and enjoyed being home and training her new puppy Gracie Mae. Lana loved oil painting, crocheting, going to Cannon Beach with her family and dog, The best trip of her life was to Europe and going to Germany for the Oktoberfest. She also loved to bake, can, garden, enjoying her flowers and getting her hands dirty and being home on her perch. Lana is survived by her two daughters and one special dog: Heidi Hannah of Idaho Falls, ID; April (Chet) Jensen of Mantua, UT; Gracie Mae her dog; five grandchildren Jacob (Areli), Kelsey, Hamilton, Morgan and Holt. Grand dog Sadie and Great Grand dogs Mocha, Cocoa, and four great grand kitties. She also has four siblings, James Lynn Hocking; Steven Lee Hocking(deceased); Kevin Gene Hocking; and Jodie Lin Hocking. She was preceded in death by her parents Lynn James Hocking (father) Karen Kay Kossman (mother) and Steven Lee Hocking (Brother). A celebration of life will be at a later date. Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com. Entrusted to Gillies Funeral Chapel, Brigham City, UT. Click this link to view additional details about Lana's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/lana-kay-brumfield Lana 7/1/1954 - 1/2/2023Kay Brumfield
