Thomas Folland Bryson left this world suddenly on August 25, 2021 at the age of 80 working in the yard of his residence in Rigby, Idaho. He was born June 16, 1941 in Los Angeles, California to parents Max and Maxine Bryson. He married Frances Rosemarie Wood while attending college. He graduated from Brigham Young University. They moved to Spokane, Washington and worked in the insurance industry. After a few years, they moved to Southern California and worked for Southern California Edison. He started as a Junior Customer Service Planner. With his strong work ethic and willingness to take on the most challenging assignments, he retired as the Operations Vice President over the largest division (36,000 square miles of service area) including known cities such as Hollywood, Santa Barbara, and Visalia. After retirement, Tom and Frances moved to Rigby, Idaho where they have resided since 1996. Tom was baptized August 4, 1962 as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Oxnard, California. He was dedicated in the service of the Lord, serving as a Bishop and as a member of the stake presidency in Camarillo, CA. Tom and Frances served an 18-month mission in the Russia, Novosibirsk mission from October 2006 to April 2008. He also served in the Rotary Club and as the Fire Commissioner of Jefferson County. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and boating. Although successful in business and dedicated to the Lord, his biggest accomplishment was being a father. He was a pilar of strength, support, stability, and discipline. He also liked to have fun and his sense of humor will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife of 59 years; brothers, Richard (Kim) Bryson, and Gary (Julie) Bryson; sons and daughters, Tom (Sharon) Bryson, Heather (Wade) Otte, Amy (Steve) Sheffield, Jon (Charlene) Bryson, McRay (Dawn) Bryson, Brad (Jenni) Bryson, and Jeff (Lisa) Bryson; 24 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. He was a great husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, brother, uncle, neighbor, and friend! A funeral service will be held for Tom on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rigby 4th Ward (401 West 1st South, Rigby, Idaho 83442). The family will meet with friends on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM and again on Monday prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the Rigby 4th Ward Chapel. Interment will be on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Cedar City Cemetery (695 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah). Condolences may be shared with family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Thomas 6/16/1941 - 8/25/2021Folland Bryson
