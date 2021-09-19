Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Marvin Bucholz passed away September 12, 2021. He resided at Lincoln Court Retirement Community in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Marvin was born May 25, 1931, to Ferdinand and Ida (Heiser) Bucholz in Herrid, South Dakota. He had one younger brother, Leslie. Five years later, they moved to Eureka, South Dakota. In 1941, Marvin started Sunday School and continued with church activities. In May 1952, Marvin was drafted into the Army. He served 18 months in the Korean War. Marvin married Delphena Fischer on February 20, 1952. They were married for 52 years, and together, they had two daughters, Amy (Steve) Hofland and Nancy (Thomas) Imberi. Marvin and Delphena made their home in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where Marvin worked for Cargill Elevator Inc. and Wheat Growers. He then worked road construction and farming. Marvin always enjoyed everything that had to do with farming. Marvin and Delphena were members of the Legion and Eagles Clubs where they enjoyed getting together with friends. They also enjoyed traveling and going to visit their children and their families. Marvin had six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Delphena passed away on August 8, 2005. Marvin later had a special friendship with Delores Kumpf. They had many good times dancing, going to plays, and music concerts. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Ida; wife, Delphena; brother, Leslie; grandson, Tyler; and his special friend, Delores. He will be missed by his loving family and friends. Church services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, South Dakota. His ashes will be buried at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marvin 5/25/1931 - 9/12/2021Bucholz